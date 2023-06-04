 FPJ Cyber Secure: Trying to fix doc's appointment, bank manager loses ₹2.38 lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFPJ Cyber Secure: Trying to fix doc's appointment, bank manager loses ₹2.38 lakh

FPJ Cyber Secure: Trying to fix doc's appointment, bank manager loses ₹2.38 lakh

Fraudster posed as a hospital executive and asked her to fill an online form and pay a fee of Rs10 

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 12:49 AM IST
article-image
FPJ Cyber Secure: Trying to fix doc's appointment, bank manager loses ₹2.38 lakh | FPJ

Mumbai: The Khar police have booked an unknown person for allegedly duping a bank manager of Rs2.38 lakh under the pretext of giving her a doctor's appointment. According to the first information report (FIR), Rashmi Kamboj, 54, who works as an operations manager at the BKC branch of the Standard Chartered Bank, wanted to make an appointment at the Hinduja Hospital. She called the hospital number – 912245108989 – saved in her mobile. A man told her that she would not get an appointment at the Khar branch of the hospital, but she could book her visit to the main hospital at Mahim. 

Read Also
FPJ Cyber Secure: Trying to get parcel, senior citizen loses ₹1 lakh
article-image

Duped through malicious link

The caller then informed the aggrieved that he will send her a link to a form which she has to fill out and pay Rs10. She followed the instructions and tried to transfer Rs10 through Gpay thrice, but in vain. Soon she got a call from the fraudster, saying that the doctor's appointment has been fixed for June 1 at 8am.

When the woman accordingly went to the Hinduja Hospital, she got to know that her appointment was not fixed, so she booked an appointment on her own. Then, the same night at 8pm, when Rashmi was doing online shopping, she came to know that her account didn't had enough balance. Next day, she went to the bank and was shocked to find that between May 30 and June 1, someone had debited Rs2,37,995 from her account. Rashmi realised that she was a victim of cyber fraud and lodged a complaint under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Information Technology Act.

Read Also
FPJ Cyber Secure: Imposter defrauds Mumbai-based law aspirant of ₹70,000 in college admission scam
article-image
10 tips to stay safe from online banking fraud

10 tips to stay safe from online banking fraud |

Read Also
FPJ Cyber Secure: In search of job, woman duped of ₹7.5 lakh
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Cyber Secure: Trying to fix doc's appointment, bank manager loses ₹2.38 lakh

FPJ Cyber Secure: Trying to fix doc's appointment, bank manager loses ₹2.38 lakh

Mumbai: WR's 14-hour block for re-girdering work on Bridge No. 46 cancelled

Mumbai: WR's 14-hour block for re-girdering work on Bridge No. 46 cancelled

Mumbai News: Doc acquitted in absence of post-mortem report in Child's death case

Mumbai News: Doc acquitted in absence of post-mortem report in Child's death case

Thane: State govt empowers SHG with ₹311.28 crore loan under Umed campaign

Thane: State govt empowers SHG with ₹311.28 crore loan under Umed campaign

Maintenance work disrupts Mumbai's WR services: Partial cancellations & short terminations; check...

Maintenance work disrupts Mumbai's WR services: Partial cancellations & short terminations; check...