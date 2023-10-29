 Mumbai News: DN Nagar Eatery Owner Accuses Shinde Sena Members Of Assaulting Staff
Mumbai News: DN Nagar Eatery Owner Accuses Shinde Sena Members Of Assaulting Staff

The owner of Chai Bugs, Keshav Dattatray Nadkarni, said that a group allegedly attached to the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) group became angry, verbally abused and physically assaulted him.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
Representative Image

Mumbai: An eatery owner in DN Nagar has accused the police of refusing to register an FIR against a group that physically assaulted his employee. The owner of Chai Bugs, Keshav Dattatray Nadkarni, said that a group allegedly attached to the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) group arrived at 11.30pm on October 18 and sought a place for a religious feast.

When his employee refused, the group became angry, verbally abused and physically assaulted him. As per Nadkarni, the police filed a non-cognisable report against Avinash Kamble, Vinayak Kamble and Ganesh Randive and only sent notices to them.

“They refused to register the FIR. This plot was allotted to me under a government scheme and I come from a family of freedom fighters. Many people have caused trouble for me regarding this plot, including RTI activists and government officers who seem to have alliances,” alleged Nadkarni.

“If I don’t receive justice, I will meet senior police officers and even start an agitation in front of the Mumbai Commissioner of Police’s office,” he said, adding that there are numerous illegal stalls in the area but no one takes action against them. A police officer from DN Nagar explained, “There was no severe assault or bleeding. The group and the shop employee had an argument, which escalated to a physical altercation. Therefore, we filed a formal complaint and promptly sent a notice to the group. We also called them to the police station and took their statements.”

