Mumbai News: Dindoshi Police Arrests Woman For Selling Same Flat To 3 People

Representative Image

Mumbai: Dindoshi police arrested a woman who was wanted in a fraud conspiracy after dealing a single flat with three persons and embezzling about 50 lakh rupees. The woman has been identified as Shruti Mukund Panchal and she is accused of helping Mukund Manubhai Panchal, the main accused in this conspiracy.

According to the police, the complainant Dharmedra Madanmohan Sharma is a businessman and lives in Malad area with his family. He owns a steel trading company called Bhumi Corporation.

Complainant and Business Ties

Mukund Panchal is a businessman and he owns a building material business with his wife. He often borrowed money from Dharmendra Sharma for business because of business friendship. He earned their trust by returning the money on time. As he needed a large amount of money to grow his business, he had put up his flat in Pushpa Park, Parth Residency, Malad for sale. He requested Dharmesh Sharma to buy this flat.

Read Also Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 9 Nabs Murder Suspect At King's Circle Railway Station

Sharma also said that he is interested in purchasing that flat as it is available cheaply. After negotiations, a flat was bought and sold between them for Rs 40.50 lakh. After this he paid Mukund Rs 41.33 lakh as registration fee along with the flat. But Panchal did not hand over the possession of the flat within the stipulated period and the flat was not registered in his name.

Multiple Victims

On one hand, Panchal had made a deal for the flat with Sharma, while on the other hand, Panchal had started the deal for the same flat with Vishal Ramkrishna Surwade and Sangeeta Nandkishore Chaudhary. Panchal had taken Rs 8 lakh as token from both of them for the flat. As soon as this incident came to his notice, he lodged a police complaint against Panchal. After investigating the complaint, the police registered a case of embezzlement and fraud against him.

Shruti Panchal's involvement

Mukund had cheated them of around Rs 50 lakh by dealing a single flat with the three. It was revealed that Shruti Panchal helped him in these crimes. Therefore, she was co-accused in these crimes. She was arrested by the police after one year in the same crimes.

A police officer said that after lodging an FIR in the case, the role of the woman came to light in the investigation after which she was arrested.After her arrest, she was sent to police custody by a court.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)