Mumbai Crime: Vikhroli Tense As Minor Molests Constable

Main accused arrested under various sections of the IPC | Representative Image

Mumbai: A minor boy was detained for allegedly molesting a woman constable while two others have been caught for reportedly assisting the accused to escape. The police have withheld the identities of the trio. Following the incident which took place in Vikhroli West, the police presence has been increased in the area as many alleged that the accused was part of the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession. However, the cops outrightly rejected the theory while appealing to people not to fall for such rumours.

On Friday at around 11pm, the constable had gone to her relatives house in Surya Nagar after duty hours, said the Parksite police, adding that the family then headed out for dinner. When they were walking on the road, the minor ran towards the constable, touched her inappropriately, and fled. Immediately, she filed a first information report (FIR) against the unknown boy.

Lady constable's family and friends stage protest outside police station

However, the situation became tense as her family members and many others converged outside the Parksite police station 'demanding justice'. On Saturday morning, several Hindutva organisations and political party members also joined the protest and alleged that the accused was part of the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession that was passing from the other side of the road when the incident happened.

Police deny communal angle in case

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7) Purushattam Karad said that several teams were immediately formed to find out the culprits. “By Saturday afternoon, we managed to trace the accused through a technical investigation. Two others, who helped the boy escape, were caught as well. While the minor accomplice was detained, the man has been arrested,” he said, reiterating that the case does not have a communal angle to it. All of them will be presented in court on Sunday, officials confirmed.

“Given the sensitive matter, we need to make sure there are no riots or violence. Several mobile vans and police personnel have been deployed at sensitive zones,” said a senior police official. The main accused has been booked under sections 354 (assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty) and 354 (a) (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused. A supplementary FIR will be registered against the other two.