 Mumbai News: Dharavi Redevelopment Stalled As Mulund Land Remains Locked In Legal Dispute
Of the total 58 acres of salt pan land in Mulund’s Jamasp area, 42.51 acres have been allotted for the project in October last year and possession was handed over in April this year only.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 03:14 AM IST
Representational Image |

Despite the state government allocating 42.51 acres of salt pan land in Mulund for the Dharavi redevelopment project, no construction activity has commenced as key permissions are yet to be sought since the land remains embroiled in litigation.

Nav Bharat Mega Developers Pvt Ltd (NMDPL) have yet to apply for the mandatory green clearances, including those from the municipal corporation. As a result, no work has started on the site.

As per sources, a legal dispute concerning the salt pan land is pending in the Supreme Court, which has directed that the status quo be maintained until the next hearing scheduled for July 22.

An official from the Mumbai Salt commissioner's office in Mumbai said that out of 58 acres 42.51 acres have been allocated, but on the remaining land parcel, the lessee has filed a plea and the matter is in court.

Sources from the NMDPL stated that work cannot proceed until possession of the entire land parcel is secured.

