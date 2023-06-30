Mumbai News: Despite Delay In Monsoon Onset, Receives 97% Of Expected Rainfall In June | Salman Ansari/FPJ

Mumbai, despite experiencing a delayed onset of monsoon this year, has received an impressive 97% of its expected June rainfall. The city has already recorded 521mm of rain, with a substantial portion of 503mm occurring within the past six days. This stark contrast to last year's low rainfall is a relief for the region.

Abundant Rainfall Surpasses Last Year's Figures

Last year, Mumbai experienced a timely onset of monsoons on June 11 but received a meagre 291mm of rainfall for the entire month. In contrast, this year's rainfall has surpassed expectations, with the Santacruz observatory recording 521mm and the Colaba observatory registering 406mm, stated a Times of India report. Notably, a significant portion of the rainfall, amounting to 371mm, was observed between June 24 and 29.

IMD Forecast and Rainfall Patterns

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts continued rainfall in Mumbai until July 3, albeit with varying intensity. A yellow alert has been issued for June 30, indicating heavy rainfall in isolated areas. Subsequently, a green alert will be in effect from July 1, signaling moderate rainfall. This forecast suggests a reduction in rainfall over the upcoming weekend compared to the recent heavy downpours.

Weather Conditions and Impact

Various synoptic situations contribute to the ongoing rainfall in Mumbai. These include an offshore trough along the Maharashtra and Kerala coasts, a cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat, and a low-pressure area situated over central parts of north Madhya Pradesh and neighboring regions. Despite Thursday's relatively lighter rainfall, a brief heavy spell during the morning led to the closure of the Andheri subway due to significant water accumulation.

Temperature and Relief from Heat

The recent rainfall has brought respite from soaring temperatures in Mumbai. Maximum temperatures dropped below 30 degrees Celsius, with the Colaba observatory recording 27.4 degrees and the Santacruz observatory registering 29.3 degrees on Thursday. This reduction in temperature adds to the overall relief brought about by the abundant rainfall.