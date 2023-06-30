 Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy To Moderate Rainfall Expected In City Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy To Moderate Rainfall Expected In City Today
Live Updates

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy To Moderate Rainfall Expected In City Today

The regional meteorological centre, Mumbai, has issued a yellow alert for Friday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 07:50 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai rains live blog |
30 June 2023 07:26 AM IST

Heavy to moderate rainfall expected in city today

Mumbai witnessed heavy downpour over the past 24 hours, with the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recording 122mm rainfall and the Colaba observatory recording 148mm. The regional meteorological centre, Mumbai, has predicted heavy to moderate rainfall in isolated areas over the next 24 hours in the city and has issued a yellow alert for Friday. Two high tides were recorded in the city on Thursday; first was 3.54 metre and the second was 3.44 metre.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy To Moderate Rainfall Expected In City Today

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy To Moderate Rainfall Expected In City Today

Mumbai: Consumer Commission Directive To Department Of Post

Mumbai: Consumer Commission Directive To Department Of Post

Mumbai: World Heritage Status Proposed For Forts

Mumbai: World Heritage Status Proposed For Forts

Mumbai News: CA, His Firm Barred for 5 Years, Fined ₹60 Lakh

Mumbai News: CA, His Firm Barred for 5 Years, Fined ₹60 Lakh

Mumbai's Catchment Area Lakes Receive Heavy Rainfall, Boosting Water Stock by 24,000 ML in 24 Hrs

Mumbai's Catchment Area Lakes Receive Heavy Rainfall, Boosting Water Stock by 24,000 ML in 24 Hrs