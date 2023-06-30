Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy To Moderate Rainfall Expected In City Today

Heavy to moderate rainfall expected in city today

Mumbai witnessed heavy downpour over the past 24 hours, with the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recording 122mm rainfall and the Colaba observatory recording 148mm. The regional meteorological centre, Mumbai, has predicted heavy to moderate rainfall in isolated areas over the next 24 hours in the city and has issued a yellow alert for Friday. Two high tides were recorded in the city on Thursday; first was 3.54 metre and the second was 3.44 metre.