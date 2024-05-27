Mumbai News: Food Delivery Boy, Security Guard Killed In Separate Road Accidents

Mumbai News: Delivery Executive, Security Guard killed In Separate Road Accidents | Representational Image

Mumbai: On Sunday, two scooter-borne men – a food delivery executive and a security guard – were killed in separate accidents. The deceased were identified as Virendra Singh, 26, from Khar Danda and Atul Kharose, 45, a Kanjurmarg resident. In both cases, the police have arrested the offending drivers; one of them was later released on bail.

According to the police, Singh, who worked as delivery executive, collided with a car, while riding near Neelam Foodland on 17th Road on Sunday afternoon. He sustained multiple injuries and bystanders transported him to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra West where he was pronounced dead.

Singh was riding at high speed, which led to the collision, said the police, adding that his brother has filed a case against the car driver, Pramila Khubchandani, 35. She was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 304(A) (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving). Subsequently, the Khar police arrested Khubchandani, she was later released on bail.

In the second mishap, Kharose, who worked as a security guard at L&T, left for work on his scooter around 5.30pm. When he reached Powai Plaza at the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, a dumper truck rammed into his scooter from behind. He came under the rear wheel, suffering head and stomach injuries. The police took him to Rajawadi Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Kharose's wife filed a case against the driver under the relevant IPC sections as well as the Motor Vehicles Act. Subsequently, the Powai police arrested the accused, Ramjan Shaikh, who resides in Sakinaka.