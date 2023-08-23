 Mumbai News: Decision To Go With BJP Was A Majority Decision, Says Ajit Pawar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Decision To Go With BJP Was A Majority Decision, Says Ajit Pawar

Mumbai News: Decision To Go With BJP Was A Majority Decision, Says Ajit Pawar

“After all, we came together to resolve the issues of the people. In democracy, the numbers are important. It needs to be honoured.." Pawar said.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 08:34 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Decision To Go With BJP Was A Majority Decision, Says Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reiterated on Wednesday that the decision to go with the BJP was a majority decision of the NCP.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had recently said that the party had decided against going with any “communal party”. While replying to queries, Ajit Pawar refuted the claim.

Read Also
Maharashtra: 'Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar Joined BJP Out Of Fear,' Says Uddhav Thackeray
article-image

Numbers important in democracy: Pawar

“Ideology and politics are two different things. The Congress set aside its ideology to go with the Shiv Sena in 2019. The Shiv Sena and BJP had been in alliance for 25 years. If we could go with one of them, why can’t we go with the other partner, was my question,” Ajit Pawar said while describing the arguments within the party over the issue of aligning with the BJP. 

He added, “After all, we came together to resolve the issues of the people. In democracy, the numbers are important. It needs to be honoured.”

While reacting to his uncle’s proposed rally at Kolhapur, he said that in a democracy everybody's free to address any rally anywhere. “People are coming to us. We shall keep expanding our party. Ours is a party which is open for all and we shall keep the identity intact,” he said.

Read Also
'Nobody Questioned Ajit Pawar On Joining Hands With BJP': Raj Thackeray Slams News Channels,...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Issue Notices For Redevelopment Of LIC's 68 Cessed Old Buildings, Says Atul Save

Mumbai: Issue Notices For Redevelopment Of LIC's 68 Cessed Old Buildings, Says Atul Save

Mumbai: Worli Apartment Sold For ₹ 96.12 Crore

Mumbai: Worli Apartment Sold For ₹ 96.12 Crore

Bombay High Court Stays Chapter Proceedings Against Businessman, Orders Police To Provide...

Bombay High Court Stays Chapter Proceedings Against Businessman, Orders Police To Provide...

Caught On Camera: Man Offers Prayers At Temple In Thane, Then Cleans Out ₹15,000 From Donation Box

Caught On Camera: Man Offers Prayers At Temple In Thane, Then Cleans Out ₹15,000 From Donation Box

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Maharashtra's 44 Stations Included In Transformative Redevelopment

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Maharashtra's 44 Stations Included In Transformative Redevelopment