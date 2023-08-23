Mumbai News: Decision To Go With BJP Was A Majority Decision, Says Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reiterated on Wednesday that the decision to go with the BJP was a majority decision of the NCP.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had recently said that the party had decided against going with any “communal party”. While replying to queries, Ajit Pawar refuted the claim.

Numbers important in democracy: Pawar

“Ideology and politics are two different things. The Congress set aside its ideology to go with the Shiv Sena in 2019. The Shiv Sena and BJP had been in alliance for 25 years. If we could go with one of them, why can’t we go with the other partner, was my question,” Ajit Pawar said while describing the arguments within the party over the issue of aligning with the BJP.

He added, “After all, we came together to resolve the issues of the people. In democracy, the numbers are important. It needs to be honoured.”

While reacting to his uncle’s proposed rally at Kolhapur, he said that in a democracy everybody's free to address any rally anywhere. “People are coming to us. We shall keep expanding our party. Ours is a party which is open for all and we shall keep the identity intact,” he said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)