 Maharashtra: 'Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar Joined BJP Out Of Fear,' Says Uddhav Thackeray
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: 'Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar Joined BJP Out Of Fear,' Says Uddhav Thackeray

Former mayor of Pen Shirish Dharkar joins Shiv Sena (UBT)

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 10:02 PM IST
Uddhav Thackeray | PTI

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray trained guns at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar without naming them even as the former mayor of Pen, Shirish Dharkar, joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) at Matoshree on Monday.

“You have joined the party of warriors. We have earlier seen people who talked big, but ran away when they were threatened. You are not the one like them who ran away. We are proud of you for that. Shiv Sena stands for fight against injustice. Do not tolerate injustice and destroy whoever is there who is doing injustice to you, has been the Shiv Sena’s identity,” Thackeray said while welcoming Dharkar to the party.

Dharkar is one of the key accused in the Pen Urban Bank scam

Dharkar is one of the key accused in the Pen Urban Bank scam and was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in 2018. In an apparent reference to the cases against Dharkar, Thackeray said, “You too could have gone to the washing machine and got a clean image. However, you are not like others. Instead of approaching the washing machine, you’ve chosen Shiv Sena. Rest assured that all the fighters from Shiv Sena are with you.”

“We are here to bring change in the chole of Konkan,” Thackeray said.

