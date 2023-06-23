 Mumbai News: Days After Mumbadevi Fire, Jewellers Unable To Access Valuables
The police said the structure is decrepit after the fire and can collapse at any time. Though the owners don’t want to risk their lives by entering the building, they fear their valuables could get stolen.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Mumbadevi Fire | FPJ

Two weeks after a fire broke out at the White House building near Mumbadevi, occupants of at least 10-12 gold and diamond jewellery makers are unable to access their valuables. The police have barricaded the building and deployed four constables since the fire on June 9. The five-storey structure is not accessible to business owners and tenants.

Owners fear for their valuable jewellery

Kumar Jain, the national spokesperson for India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd, said the BMC and police have cooperated with the owners and should help them further as at least 5kg of gold is lying inside the offices.

Kumar Jain, the national spokesperson for India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd, said the BMC and police have cooperated with the owners and should help them further as at least 5kg of gold is lying inside the offices.

