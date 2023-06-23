Mumbai News: Days After Mumbadevi Fire, Jewellers Unable To Access Valuables

Two weeks after a fire broke out at the White House building near Mumbadevi, occupants of at least 10-12 gold and diamond jewellery makers are unable to access their valuables. The police have barricaded the building and deployed four constables since the fire on June 9. The five-storey structure is not accessible to business owners and tenants.
Owners fear for their valuable jewellery
The police said the structure is decrepit after the fire and can collapse at any time. Though the owners don’t want to risk their lives by entering the building, they fear their valuables could get stolen.
Kumar Jain, the national spokesperson for India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd, said the BMC and police have cooperated with the owners and should help them further as at least 5kg of gold is lying inside the offices.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)