Mumbai News: Coastal Road Twin Tunnels Get Cover Of Fire Protection Sheets

The concrete applied on the inner surface of twin tunnels on the coastal road is being covered with fire protection sheets. According to project Chief Engineer Manthaiya Swami, “In case of fire mishap, the resulting heat could damage the concrete applied inside the tunnels. Repairing will prove to be a very costly and time-consuming affair. Hence, fire protection sheets will protect the concrete structure.” Also known as fire boards, these sheets will restrict concrete temperature to notch beyond 200 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, tunnels are capable of tackling fire for around three hours. That's long enough for a fire brigade to reach the spot, he added.

With regards to the safety of motorists in case of fire mishaps, the engineer said that there are emergency pathways which are an interlink between the two tunnels. So people can be moved safely to the other tunnel in case of fire.

Tunnels also equipped with saccardo ventilation system

Apart from that, the tunnels are equipped with the most advanced saccardo ventilation system, which is a first for any public infra in India. The Saccardo system has three fans at each portal entrance. Its advantage is that the tunnel need not be shut for repairs in case the fan station encounters a problem.

The BMC will also ensure that there is better phone connectivity in tunnels as communication is key during emergencies.