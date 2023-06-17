Mumbai: Coastal Road Will Have 16 Floodgates To Stop Inundation

To prevent inundation at the almost-ready coastal road, the BMC's stormwater drains (SWD) department has planned to erect 16 floodgates at four crucial spots on the 10.58 km stretch. The work of installing 14 floodgates is underway. Explaining the plan in detail, project Chief Engineer Manthaiyya Swami said that the proposed channels, through which the accumulated water will be released into the sea, will have diameters two-and-a-half times bigger than their existing counterparts.

Sewarage channels diameter, length to be increased

“Currently, sewerage lines have a diameter of 1,200 mm, which will be increased to 2,000-2,500 mm. New lines will be stretched 100 meter inside the sea. The design will be helpful when the city witnesses high tide,” he said, adding that an arrangement has been made near the coastal road, which will be instrumental in flushing the accumulated rainwater if the city experiences a flood-like situation.

The coastal road – which stretches from the Princess Street to Bandra-Worli Sea Link – has been divided into four phases. Meanwhile, 76 per cent of the ambitious project is ready. It's likely to open for public use in November. The engineering marvel will reduce commuting time by around 70% and slash fuel consumption by 34%.

Number of lanes

8

Road length on reclamation land

4.35 km

Total Reclamation area

111 hectare

Twin tunnel length

2.070 km each

Interchanges

3

Project cost

₹12,721 cr