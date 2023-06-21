 Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Kandivali College, No Injuries Reported; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Kandivali College, No Injuries Reported; Visuals Surface

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Kandivali College, No Injuries Reported; Visuals Surface

It is yet to be ascertained as to how many occupants were inside the building at the time of fire and what caused the blaze.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 09:01 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Kandivali College, No Injuries Reported; Visuals Surface | Screengrab

A fire broke out in Kandivali college on Wednesday morning. According to the information received the fire broke out in Kandivali's KES Law College and no injuries have been reported yet. Three fire tenders rushed to the spot after the blaze was reported. Reports stated that the fire broke out in third floor of the college.

Visuals of the scene surfaced on social media which shows firemen trying carrying out work. It is yet to be ascertained as to how many occupants were inside the building at the time of fire and what caused the blaze.

This is breaking news, more details awaited

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Kandivali College, No Injuries Reported; Visuals Surface

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Kandivali College, No Injuries Reported; Visuals Surface

Mumbai News: Just 32k Legal Hawkers But Over 1L Availed Loan Scheme

Mumbai News: Just 32k Legal Hawkers But Over 1L Availed Loan Scheme

Mumbai: 73-Year-Old Man Gets Jail Under POCSO For Sexual Assault On Child

Mumbai: 73-Year-Old Man Gets Jail Under POCSO For Sexual Assault On Child

Supriya Sule: When Shinde Was MVA Minister, He Didn't Remember Morality

Supriya Sule: When Shinde Was MVA Minister, He Didn't Remember Morality

Senior Citizens Care: Bombay HC Seeks Details of State Council And Monitoring Panels

Senior Citizens Care: Bombay HC Seeks Details of State Council And Monitoring Panels