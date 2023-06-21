Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Kandivali College, No Injuries Reported; Visuals Surface | Screengrab

A fire broke out in Kandivali college on Wednesday morning. According to the information received the fire broke out in Kandivali's KES Law College and no injuries have been reported yet. Three fire tenders rushed to the spot after the blaze was reported. Reports stated that the fire broke out in third floor of the college.

Visuals of the scene surfaced on social media which shows firemen trying carrying out work. It is yet to be ascertained as to how many occupants were inside the building at the time of fire and what caused the blaze.

This is breaking news, more details awaited