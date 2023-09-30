Mumbai News: Dawoodi Bohra Community Commemorates 10th Death Anniversary Of Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin

Present Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin giving sermon | FPJ

Mumbai: The Dawoodi Bohra community on Saturday marked the 10th death anniversary of 52nd al-Dai al-Mutlaq, late Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin as per the Islamic Calendar. Burhanuddin was leading the community for nearly half a century before he died in January 2014.

Bohras in large numbers gathered at the recently reconstructed Saifee Masjid at Bhendi Bazaar where the death anniversary was observed.

The 53rd Al-Dai-Al-Mutlaq

The 53rd al-Dai al-Mutlaq of the community Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin delivered a sermon fondly remembering his father Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin and his grandfather Syedna Taher Saifuddin, and their efforts to guide the community.

Present Syedna of Bohra sect

Syedna Saifuddin based his sermon on the teachings of the Prophet Mohammed expounding on the virtue of overcoming challenges and adversity by remaining patient and steadfast in life. "He underscored the importance of education for both men and women, particularly balancing religious and temporal education to excel in various fields and contribute to the growth of society," said a press statement from the community.

Late Burhanuddin's tenure as the head of the community was marked by promoting education, healthcare, and social welfare in the community.