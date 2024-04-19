Mumbai News: Cyber Police Saves South Mumbai Businessman ₹35 Lakh From Courier Scam Gang

Representational image

The Mumbai Police's 1930 cyber helpline has saved Rs 35 lakh for a businessman from South Mumbai. This gang, under the guise of courier companies, trapped businessmen in their net and deceived them by luring them into fraudulent transactions. DCP Datta Nalawade has appealed that if anyone receives a call in this manner, do not trust it and do not transfer money to anyone even by mistake.

According to the police, on April 13, the accused falsely identified himself as a police officer and a tax officer and fraudulently made unauthorised transactions from the complainant's bank account. Fearing action, the complainant was forced to transfer ₹35.12 lakh.

As soon as the victim realized it was a scam, they immediately contacted the cyber helpline at 1930 and reported the fraud.According to reports, the West Region Cyber Police immediately initiated an investigation after filing a complaint on the NCPCR portal and contacted the nodal officer of the relevant bank. This action successfully froze the entire amount defrauded in cybercrime from the complainant's bank account.

An official revealed that the complainant is a businessman. A person called them claiming to be a police officer and an income tax officer. The caller alleged that a parcel arrived from Federal Courier in the complainant's name containing illegal items and there were also some illegal transactions, prompting action against them. To avoid action, the accused demanded money from the complainant. Fearing repercussions, the complainant transferred 35.12 lakh rupees to the accused.