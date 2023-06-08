Mumbai News: CR to play vital role in making Indian Railway Net Zero Carbon Emitter by 2030 | FPJ

The Central Railway has been chosen as the model agency responsible for signing an agreement to procure wind energy for the entire railway network across the country, a major step by the Indian Railways in its efforts to become a Net Zero Carbon Emitter by 2030.

"Central Railway, as the nodal railway, has been entrusted with the responsibility of executing the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with M/s NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. for the entire 500 MW power supply. The PPA is currently being finalized, and the power plant is expected to commence operations within the next two years," said a spokesperson of CR.

Reducing carbon footprint

"The Railways is committed to reduce its carbon footprint by harnessing renewable energy sources, with a particular focus on wind and solar power," a CR official said. "Currently, the peak traction power demand for Indian Railways in Maharashtra amounts to approximately 450 MW. Out of this, 56 MW is generated by wind plants, constituting 12 percent of the total electricity used by railways in the state. To meet its sustainable power requirements, Indian Railways has already entered into contracts with several Green Power Developers" he said.

"As part of these agreements, Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd., Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd. (RUMS), and IRCON Renewable Power Ltd. (IRPL) have been awarded contracts for wind and solar power generation. "These projects, totaling 291 MW, are expected to become operational within the next two years.However, to fully transition to green power, Indian Railways recognizes the need for round-the-clock power supply, which cannot be solely met by intermittent solar and wind energy sources," the official said.According to CR, to address this challenge, Indian Railways has awarded a contract to M/s NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. (NREL) for the establishment of Grid-Connected Renewable Energy Power Projects.

500 MW of round-the-clock renewable power for a period of 25 years

This initiative aims to provide railways with 500 MW of round-the-clock renewable power for a period of 25 years. Out of the total capacity, 205 MW has been allocated for Railway Traction supply in Maharashtra, while the remaining power will serve Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.The project consists of a combination of solar and wind power components. A solar PV component of 650 MW will be set up in Khavda, Kutch, Gujarat, while the wind power component of 1050 MW will be distributed among Bhuj and Dwarka in Gujarat, as well as Koppal in Karnataka."This groundbreaking agreement signifies the first-of-its-kind initiative for Indian Railways and marks a significant stride towards achieving the railway's ambitious goal of becoming a Net Zero Carbon Emitter by 2030.

The successful implementation of this round-the-clock green power project will not only substantially reduce Indian Railways' carbon emissions but also serve as an exemplary model for other industries and sectors seeking sustainable energy solutions" the spokesperson said.