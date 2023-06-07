Mumbai News: Tender worth ₹42 Cr floated to repair bridges | FPJ

Mumbai: Spearheading with its multi-crore project of revamping bridges and flyovers across the city and suburbs, the BMC's bridges department has issued a tender worthRs42.1 crore for the repair and maintenance of 15 bridges of eastern suburbs.

The civic body started treading on a cautionary note after the Himalaya foot over bridge, which is located near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, collapsed in 2019. The fatal incident prompted the BMC to conduct structural audits of all the foot over bridges, flyovers, road over and rail over bridges which come under its jurisdiction.

16 bridges repaired in last 3 years

The British-era bridges had no scope of repairing were razed and the new infra is being built up in their places. In the past three years, the BMC has repaired around 16 bridges dotting the city. This year, too, it has undertaken the repairing works of 15 bridges located in Kurla, Chembur. Mankhurd, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg, Bhandup, Mulund areas.

According to a civic official, one of the prominent reasons due to which the roads get damaged is frequent vehicular movement. To avoid any untoward incident, the BMC carries out maintenance works of such infras using modern technology. Also, the works of divider and painting will also be done on these bridges. For the safety of citizens, a structural audit will be done every six months and an institution, expert in the field, will conduct inspection on 17 parameters, the official added.

Pointers:

Location of upcoming bridges

Kurla, Chembur

Project cost

Rs15.65 cr

Infra also planned at these places

Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg, Bhandup, Mulund

Project cost

Rs26.53 cr

Structural audit interval

Every 6 months

No. of inspection parameters

17

