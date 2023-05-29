Mumbai News: Conman poses as cop, raids paan stalls

A paan stall | Representational photo

Mumbai: A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posing as a cop, carrying out fake raids at paan stalls, 'seizing' cigarette packs and later selling them at lower prices. The accused was identified as Kailas Janardan Khamkar, a resident of Ghatkopar. A total of 17 cigarette packs have been recovered from him.

According to the Versova police, Police Sub-Inspector Nagesh Misal and constable Nilesh Kinjalkar were on patrol duty on May 26 when they spotted Khamkar, clad in khaki-coloured pant and black shoes with a face mask having the imprint of the Mumbai police, riding near the Saat Bungalow bus depot.

Based on a hunch, the cops stopped him and enquired about his police credentials. An unfazed Khamkar said that he was posted at the Kurla police station but started stuttering when queried about his post. When he was asked to show his identity card, he refused saying that he wasn't carrying it along.

This raised further suspicion, hence, the patrol team took him to the police station. Subsequently, cops dialled the Kurla police station to cross-check Khamkar's version, which turned out to be false.

Upon sustained questioning, he confessed that he used to pose as a cop, 'raid' pan stalls and take away the cigarette packs in the name of seizure. A cheating case has been filed against him and further probe is underway to ascertain since when he has been duping people in this manner.