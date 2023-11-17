 Mumbai News: Congress' Varsha Gaikwad Asks BMC To Fill Up Top Posts
Friday, November 17, 2023
Varsha Gaikwad | Twitter

Mumbai: Former education minister and Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad has asked BMC Commissioner Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal to fill up the vacant posts of Assistant Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners in the civic body. She alleged that the current government is not paying proper attention to Mumbai.

According to Gaikwad, 11 posts of Assistant Commissioners are vacant in Mumbai.

Challenging the recent appointment of executive engineers in the civic body, Gaikwad said that MPSC-passed out candidates should be appointed to these posts because they are more capable of handling things than the executive engineers.

She also alleged that Chief Minister Shinde has looted the BMC but failed to provide facilities to Mumbai city.

