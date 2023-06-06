 Mumbai News: Congress Leader Sanjay Nirupam Asks CM Eknath Shinde To Probe Poor Desilting Across City
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Congress Leader Sanjay Nirupam Asks CM Eknath Shinde To Probe Poor Desilting Across City

Mumbai News: Congress Leader Sanjay Nirupam Asks CM Eknath Shinde To Probe Poor Desilting Across City

Nirupam has accused the desilting contractors and officers of being hand-in-glove with each other and points finger directly at them.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
article-image
Ex-Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam | ANI Photo

Former Congress MP Sanjay Nirupam has written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and sought an enquiry in “poor” desilting works carried out across the city. He also sought action against BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal as well as contractors, engineers and officials concerned with the annual pre-monsoon works.

Asserting that it's necessary to clean nullahs before monsoon, Nirupam pointed out in his letter that this year, the BMC has spent ₹226 crore on nullah cleaning and claimed that it has lifted 9 lakh metric tonne silt.

article-image

Nullahs not cleaned; questions raised

Stressing on the allegation of poor desilting work, he averred that many people have complained to him that nullahs have not been cleaned properly in their areas. The letter raised several questions: “Who is responsible for poor desilting work? If nullah cleaning has not been done then who usurped ₹226 crore? How much silt has been removed from nullahs and where it has been dumped? Who is responsible if the city gets flooded this year?”

Desiltng officials and contractors are 'hand-in-glove'

Nirupam also accused that officials and contractors concerned with desilting are hand in glove. “Why contract is being given to the same contractor every year? It's a nexus between officers and contractors, and all of them are involved in the scam.” 

Mumbai: Contractors face heat over unclean nullahs
article-image
