Mumbai News: Concrete Water Tunnels Solution To Frequent Pipeline Bursts

Mumbai: To prevent the recurrence of recent instances of pipeline bursts in the city, the BMC is constructing concrete water tunnels to replace the old and corroded water pipelines. Currently, excavation work on a water tunnel between Ghatkopar-Parel and Ghatkopar-Trombay is underway. Plans are afoot to construct a 22-km-long tunnel between Yevai, Kasheli (Balkum in Thane) and Mulund.

The water from the lakes located in Thane district is supplied to Mumbai through a network of pipelines. However, the British-era water supply network is at the risk of getting damaged due to several ongoing development projects in Mumbai and Thane cities. The tunnel network will bypass the existing system, said the civic sources. “The tunnel will be 100 metres below the ground hence reducing the chances of a burst. Since the construction work is outside the city, it will take less time to complete,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) P Velrasu. Currently, the project is in the planning stage and a consultant will be appointed to study the details and work out the cost.

So far, the BMC has completed the excavation work of a 5.5-km-long tunnel running from Ghatkopar to Trombay. Similarly, digging has finished on 8.5 km out of 9.7 km length of the Ghatkopar-Parel tunnel. Expected to be commissioned by 2026, the new tunnels will address the water woes of Kurla, Byculla, Sion, Wadala, Matunga, Dadar and Parel. Besides having a higher capacity, the upcoming infra will not be vulnerable to leakages or contamination of water.

The BMC has mooted to build major underground tunnels between Marol and Mahim, Malabar Hill and Cross Maidan, Veravali and Yari Road, Gundavili and Bhandup Complex. Two smaller tunnels have been planned between Powai, Veravali and Ghatkopar.