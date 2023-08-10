Mumbai News: Company Files Fraud Case Against Former CFO & His Wife

Representational image

Mumbai: A cheating case has been registered against the husband and wife at Dadar police station. Both of them worked in Survival Technology Ltd Company. The husband was working as a chief financial officer in this company.

Dinesh Bhalotia, the husband got his wife, Sabita, to join the job but the wife did not come to the office even for a single day, yet the wife was given full salary. In the complaint given to the police, it has been said that the husband gave Rs 46 lakh as salary to his wife without working.

Wife never went to office after getting the job

According to the information received from the Dadar police, John Parmar, Head HR of Survival Technology Ltd Company, has given a complaint to the police that Dinesh Bhalotia, who was the CFO of his company, got his wife Sabita to join as an executive tax and compliance in the company. Sabita joined the company on February 1, 2021 and took Rs 46 lakh salary in lieu of working till July this year but she never came to office.

In the complaint given to the police, John Parmar told that a complaint was being received from the staff of the office that Bhalotia talks to everyone in a bad manner, after which Bhalotia was given a warning. Bhalotia did not change his behavior even after being warned.

When Bhalotia did not change his attitude, Parmar checked Bhalotia's documents and found that the names on the documents given by him were different. Bhalotia's monthly salary was Rs 4 lakh and Sabita's salary was Rs 1.69 lakh, TDS on this salary should have been paid by them but they did not pay it. Bhalotia told the company that he had paid the tax, but this was a lie.

When Parmar checked Bhalotia's CV, he checked the records of the previous company and found out that Bhalotia had done some cheating there due to which he was fired from there.

Dinesh Bhalotia misbehaved with staff

Police said that Dinesh Bhalotia was fired for misbehaving with the staff and lying in the TDS filing case. When the company investigated Bhalotia's work, it was found that despite there being no biometric evidence of his wife coming to work, he was paid ₹46 lakh as salary, which led to cheating with the company.

The officer said that when the company came to know about this fact, Parmar gave a complaint to the police, on the basis of which the police registered an FIR against Dinesh Bhalotia and Sabita Bhalotia and started investigation.

