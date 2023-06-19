Mumbai News: Coastal Road Boulder Wall Can Shield From Tsunami | Representative photo/FPJ

Mumbai: The boulders at the upcoming coastal road are strong enough to resist not just a high tide but a tsunami as well. The BMC, which is the project’s implementing authority, said that these boulders – weighing between two and eight tonnes – have been brought from the Navi Mumbai airport site.

Civic engineers said these natural boulders can stop high velocity waves better than tetra pods used along Marine Drive. The main concern before the coastal road project commenced was the dislocation of boulders due to continuous lashing of waves. Sources said the coastal road boulder wall will be monitored every monsoon to check for dislocation. It will be repaired as soon as any dislocation is spotted.

Chief engineer Manthaiya Swami said, “Besides, another 7.5km wall has been constructed along the road to protect the reclamation. The 8.5mt high wall will keep the high tide away from the traffic. However, those strolling along the road would be able to enjoy the view without being splashed around.”

