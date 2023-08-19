Mumbai News: Coastal Road Authorities Blame Metro-3 Work For July Water-Logging In Marine Lines

Coastal road authorities have asserted that the coastal road work is not responsible for the waterlogging in Marine Lines during the heavy rainfall but the Metro 3 project is to blame, alleging that the Metro 3 project’s work materials have clogged the water drain chambers at Police Gymkhana.

The coastal road authorities have been working on the coastal road since 2018 and have never experienced the accumulation of rainwater, thereby claiming the allegations against them to be false.

They assure that preventive measures will be taken well in advance to prevent any future instances of waterlogging.

An official related to the Coastal project noted, “Pumps have been installed at some points, but we won’t require them in the future as our box drain work is nearly complete.”

He further informed that there are two outfalls located in front of Police Gymkhana and Taraporewala Aquarium that have been linked, channelling rainwater via a chamber and two 1800-diameter pipes into the sea.

The official added, “There are other chambers in the grounds of Police Gymkhana that are 70% choked because of the Metro 3 project’s debris, including cement-mixed water and granite, that obstruct the rainwater flow.”

