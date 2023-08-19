Mumbai News: CM Shinde Supporters Demand Action Against Senior Party Leader Ramdas Kadam

Eknath Shinde with Ramdas Kadam |

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is currently facing a series of challenges. Although the cabinet expansion issue seems to have been resolved, a contingent of party workers has risen in opposition to senior party leader Ramdas Kadam. Approximately 300 party workers have submitted their resignations, urging action to be taken against the seasoned party leader.

A few days ago, nearly 40 office bearers from the Mandivali, Charkop, and Malad regions of Mumbai approached Chief Minister Shinde, offering their resignations and accusing MLA Yogesh Kadam, son of Ramdas Kadam, of displaying autocratic behavior. In a fresh development, around 300 party office bearers from Andheri (E), Jogeshwari (E), Dindoshi, and Goregaon areas of Mumbai have voiced their concerns against the assertive senior leader.

Sources within Shiv Sena indicate that these 300 office bearers met with CM Shinde at his official residence, Varsha. They conveyed their grievances against Ramdas Kadam, highlighting allegations of his use of abusive language and threats to expel them from the party. During the meeting, they requested stringent action against Kadam and indicated their willingness to resign from their positions unless corrective measures were taken.

After considerable discussion, CM Shinde managed to assuage the concerns of the agitated party workers, assuring them that the issue would be addressed in a constructive manner.

While Chief Minister Shinde is actively seeking to garner more support from Shiv Sena (UBT) party workers, office bearers, and representatives, the recent internal discord could potentially impact his standing within the party.

