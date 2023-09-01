Mumbai News: CM Shinde Fumes Over Unclean Internal Roads In Mazgaon

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File pic

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday pulled up the BMC for not keeping internal roads clean. He directed the civic chief to take action against the officials concerned for the mess. “Not only main roads but the BMC should implement cleanliness campaigns in alleys as well. Uncleanliness will not be tolerated in Mumbai and the solid waste management department should take this warning seriously,” the CM ordered BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

Cleaning campaign for alleys and internal roads

Shinde was moving from the Mazgaon area after attending a programme at the Mazgaon dock when he saw debris and garbage lying on the internal road. He immediately called Chahal and directed him to implement a cleaning campaign even in alleys and internal roads. “Not only this area but all alleys and small roads should be cleaned immediately. Garbage should not be seen on the roads. Issue directions in this regard to assistant commissioners, ward officials and those concerned,” he fumed.

Action against officials for Mazgaon dock situation

Chahal assured the CM that action will be taken against the officials concerned for the Mazgaon dock situation. In a week, a cleanliness campaign will be implemented in all wards and on beaches at “war-footing”, he added.

