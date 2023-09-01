MahaYuti Members Resolve To Win All LS Seats In Maharashtra After Late Night Huddle At CM Shinde's Bungalow

MahaYuti Members Resolve To Win All LS Seats In Maharashtra After Late Night Huddle |

Mumbai: MahaYuti constituents have resolved to win all the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra at a dinner meeting late last night. MahaYuti leaders huddled at the Chief Minister's official residence Varsha late Thursday evening. Union minister and RPI leader Ramdas Athawale, State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, NCP state unit president Sunil Tatkare, National Working President Praful Patel, Bachchu Kadu of Prahar, Sadabhau Khot of Rayat Kranti Sanghatana, Vinay Kore of Jana Surajya Party, Hitendra Thakur of Bahukan Vikas Aghadi and Jogendra Kawade of People's Republican Party were present at the occasion along with Ministers, MPs and other leaders of various conatituent parties of the MahaYuti.

DCM Devendra Fadnavis was felicitated on the occasion for having been conferred with the honorary doctorate by the Koyasan University in Japan.

Details On All Resolutions Of MahaYuti

In all, 3 resolutions were moved at the meeting. The first resolution was about the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission congratulating all the scientists involved in the project and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for the success.

The second resolution congratulated Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, DCM Fadnavis and DCM Ajit Pawar for arresting the downfall of the state that started during the previous government's regime and successfully attracting investment making Maharashtra a preferred destination for development and skyrocketing it on the path of development. All the constituents of MahaYuti also reiterated their faith in the leadership of the state and congratulated the trio.

The third resolution passed at the meeting was regarding the resolve to win all the Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra in the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "We, workers of all the constituents of MahaYuti, have resolved to bring back a government with a thumping majority under Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centre," the resolution said.

MahaYuti Committed Towards Victory Of Modi Govt

Union ministers Ramdas Athawale, Mahadeo Jankar and Jogendra Kawade spoke on the occasion and stated that they are committed to the victory of the Narendra Modi government and that they would bury all the differences and fight unitedly for that.

