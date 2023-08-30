Mumbai News: BJP, Shinde Party To Celebrate Dahihandi In Worli This Year Too | Representative pic

Mumbai: BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shivsena has decided to celebrate Dahihandi in Worli area, the constituency of Aditya Thackeray. However, at Jambori Maidan UBT sena would always celebrate the fest but has failed this time as the BJP has reserved the place already for the second year.

After the Shinde-Fadnavis government came into existence, BJP has put its full efforts into gaining the public confidence. At Jambori Maidan, UBT sena MLA Sachin Ahir would organise the fest. Not only BJP, but Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is also trying to give a blow to the UBT Sena in Worli area as Shivsena MLA from Thane has organised Pre-Govinda contest on Thursday and booked NSCI for the contest.

Huge cash prizes for winners

Janmashtami this year is being celebrated on September 6 and Dahihandi will be celebrated the next day. There will be competition among the Dahihandi mandals to break the handi and win huge cash prizes.

Santosh Pande of BJP has booked the Jambori Maidan in February and the party has announced Rs 33.33 lakh price for the winner. Rs 51,000 will be given to mandal who will make up to eight layers, Rs 11,000 for seven layers and Rs 5,000 for six layers.

Purvesh Sarnaik, son of Pratap Sarnaik with the help of state government, obtained permission to organise a pre-government contest in National Sports Club of India.

When contacted, Sachin Ahir told FPJ, “We are not celebrating the Dahihandi this year.”