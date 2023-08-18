Mumbai News: City Ready To Host Its First Weekend Market | representative pic

Mangalprabhat Lodha, the Guardian Minister for Mumbai Suburbs, has instructed the BMC to launch Weekend Markets in Mumbai. The first of these markets, designed to empower women's self-help groups and cultivate entrepreneurial opportunities, will debut in Ghatkopar on Saturday, August 19, as announced by the minister on Friday.

During the Janata Darbar initiative, challenges faced by Women's Self-Help Groups, such as the lack of suitable spaces for their ventures, came to light. In response, we adopted proactive measures and directed the BMC to establish innovative 'Weekend Markets' throughout the city. The inaugural market will kick off on Saturday, August 19, at the Second-floor parking lot of Suvidha Business Park in Patel Chowk, Ghatkopar East, from 1 to 9 PM. On Sunday, August 20, the market's operating hours will be from 9 am to 9 pm, the minister stated.

Empowering SHGs Through Dedicated Marketplaces in Maharashtra

This initiative has been thoughtfully crafted to create a dedicated marketplace, providing a dynamic platform for flourishing Women's Self-Help Groups to explore promising business prospects, the minister further explained.

Women's Self-Help Groups must register to participate in this initiative. The Weekend Market will allocate space to 50 registered Women Self-Help Groups participants each week to showcase and sell their products. These groups will not be charged any fees for their stalls, as the complete responsibility for organizing the event and providing the space will be undertaken by the BMC.

Active Participation of Local Business Community

The Municipal Corporation will also oversee the promotion and publicity of this event, with the aim of attracting more customers and garnering support for women entrepreneurs.

Furthermore, the local business community will be actively invited to participate in this Weekend Market. The government's objective is to facilitate connections among individuals, local businesses, and Women's Self-Help Groups. Through such initiatives, opportunities will be created to strengthen the businesses of Women's Self-Help Groups, the minister concluded.