Kala Ghoda Arts Festival starts in Mumbai - Here's how you can register for sessions and visit online marketplace

Much-awaited Kala Ghoda Arts Festival has begun online this year. The festival presents plenty of events which reflect the rich history of art in Mumbai.

Organised by the Kala Ghoda Association (KGA), a non-profit organisation, the festival is being hosted on Insider and it will reach out to embrace global audiences with discussions, workshops and demonstrations about dance and music, visual arts, theatre, cinema, literature, book launches, tributes to famous personalities.

The noted arts festival commences on the first Saturday of February, and will close on the second Sunday of February like every year. It includes around 70 programs.

For the first time ever, the festival has taken its stalls (a huge attraction at the festival every year), online. The Marketplace has opened today and will go till the end of the month.

A showcase of an eclectic collection of handicrafts and other products, the Marketplace can be accessed at the website, said, organisers.

Here's how to register for the festival online: