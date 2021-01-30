Kala Ghoda Arts Festival to start February 6 - Here's how you can attend it

Much-awaited Kala Ghoda Arts Festival will be held online this year. The festival will start online on February 6, 2021.
Organised by the Kala Ghoda Association (KGA), a non-profit organisation, the festival to be hosted on Insider (www.kgaf2021.com) will reach out to embrace global audiences with discussions, workshops and demonstrations about dance and music, visual arts, theatre, cinema, literature, book launches, tributes to famous personalities. The festival presents plenty of events which reflect the rich history of art in Mumbai.
The noted arts festival will commence as always on the first Saturday of February, and close on the second Sunday of February, and includes around 70 programs.
For the first time ever, the festival is also set to take its stalls (a huge attraction at the festival every year), online. The Marketplace will open February 6, but will go till the end of the month. A showcase of an eclectic collection of handicrafts and other products, the Marketplace can be accessed at the website, said organisers.
KGAF 2021 will be hosted on Insider. Schedules will be on www.kgaf2021.com. Registrations open on January 29.
February 6 schedule is as follows:
10 am onwards
Virtual Screening: Kashish International films
11 am - 12 noon
Kitchen Secrets - A cooking demonstration by Saransh Goila
12 noon - 1 pm
Panel Discussion: Trans Representation in Mainstream Media in association with Kashish Film Festival Panelists: Ashish Sharma, Rudrani Chhetri, Benjamin Daimary, Ranjith Sarkar
3 - 4 pm
Heritage Unlocked: Virtual Walking Tour of Kala Ghoda precinct presented by Khaki Tours
4 - 5 pm
UpSkill: Arzan Scissorhands - A 3D Paper-cutting workshop for all ages with Arzan Khambatta
5 pm - 6 pm
'The Aryan Horse' - a talk by Devdutt Patnaik Devdutt throws light on the fascinating subject of historical timelines of horse mythology.
6 pm - 7 pm
Key Conversations: Wonderwomen, Save Our Planet feat. Dia Mirza and Licypriya Kangujam in conversation with Rohini Ramnathan
7 pm - 8 pm
Kala Ghoda Spotlight: Kommune Unlocked - an evening of spoken word and poetry feat. Priya Malik, Gaurav Tripathi, Mariyam Saigal and Amandeep Singh, hosted by Tess Joseph.
8 pm - 9 pm
Kala Ghoda Spotlight (Architecture): Book launch of Rahul Mehrotra's 'Working in Mumbai' by followed by a discussion with Kaiwan Mehta
Click here to check the full schedule.
(With inputs from IANS)
