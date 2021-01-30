Kala Ghoda Arts Festival to start February 6 - Here's how you can attend it

Much-awaited Kala Ghoda Arts Festival will be held online this year. The festival will start online on February 6, 2021.

Organised by the Kala Ghoda Association (KGA), a non-profit organisation, the festival to be hosted on Insider (www.kgaf2021.com) will reach out to embrace global audiences with discussions, workshops and demonstrations about dance and music, visual arts, theatre, cinema, literature, book launches, tributes to famous personalities. The festival presents plenty of events which reflect the rich history of art in Mumbai.

The noted arts festival will commence as always on the first Saturday of February, and close on the second Sunday of February, and includes around 70 programs.