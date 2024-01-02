Mumbai News: Cityflo Bus Services Paused For Wednesday Amid Truck Drivers' Protest

Cityflo bus (representational image) | Twitter

Cityflow, an app-based daily commute service that provides office rides in premium buses in Mumbai & Thane, on Tuesday said it has paused its services for Wednesday, January 3, in the wake of protests by truck drivers and transport associations against new law on hit and run cases.

With a heading 'Services paused on Jan 3rd due to drivers' strike', a message popped up on the user screen after opening the app. It read, "In light of the ongoing heavy vehicles drivers' strike, our buses will remain non- operational tomorrow, 3rd Jan 2024, to ensure the safety of our passengers and drivers."

"We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to plan your commute accordingly tomorrow. We will keep you posted on this situation," the message added.

Truck drivers' strike against new law

The nationwide transportation strike continued into its second day on Tuesday (January 2), leading to extended lines at petrol pumps due to disrupted fuel supply throughout the country. The three-day strike, initiated by truck, bus, and tanker drivers, aims to oppose the rigorous imprisonment and fine provisions introduced in the recently implemented Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) concerning hit-and-run incidents.

In the new law that replaced the old Indian Penal Code, if a driver causes a serious accident by careless driving and then leaves without telling the police or any government official, they can be punished with up to 10 years in jail or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

The specific section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita reads, “Whoever causes the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to seven years, and shall also be liable to fine."

Private transport operators argue that the law discourages drivers and might result in unfair punishments. They also contend that drivers could face the risk of mob violence when trying to transport the injured to hospitals, and they advocate for the repeal of the law.