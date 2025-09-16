Mumbai News: 'City Records 38 Malaria And 28 Dengue Cases Daily In Last Fortnight,' Says BMC

BMC reports 38 malaria and 28 dengue cases daily; city intensifies vector-control measures | Representational Image

Mumbai: The city has been witnessing a sharp surge in vector-borne diseases over the past fortnight, with an average of 38 malaria and 28 dengue cases reported daily. The rise comes amid increasing incidences of malaria, dengue, chikungunya, and leptospirosis since mid-August.

Yearly Statistics Show Significant Increase

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Health Department, malaria cases rose by 38%, dengue by 17.8%, and leptospirosis by 18% this year. Between January and September 15, 2025, Mumbai recorded 6,277 malaria cases, 2,724 dengue cases, and 558 leptospirosis cases.

Mixed Trends in Disease Burden

Though leptospirosis cases were slightly lower than last year (558 in 2025 compared to 628 in 2024), officials noted that the overall disease burden is higher due to the early onset of monsoon. On the positive side, gastroenteritis cases have declined—5,989 cases reported this year against 6,599 during the same period in 2024.

BMC Intensifies Vector-Control Efforts

To combat the spread, the civic body has intensified vector-control measures and awareness drives. Between September 1 and 15, BMC covered 4.74 lakh houses and surveyed over 22.7 lakh individuals under its house-to-house fever survey. For contact tracing, 83,228 blood slides were collected.

In addition, 34 health camps and 2,789 workplace interventions were conducted, while 44,625 people received prophylaxis for leptospirosis.

Breeding Sources and Control Measures

Vector-control inspections revealed 25,363 potential breeding sources, including 1,678 Anopheles mosquito sites (linked to malaria) and 11,055 Aedes mosquito sites (responsible for dengue). To curb the threat, 26,913 discarded articles and tires were removed. Fogging operations covered 19,354 buildings and 3.14 lakh huts across the city.

Citizens Urged to Remain Alert

With intermittent rainfall creating favourable breeding conditions, BMC has urged citizens to prevent water stagnation in homes, terraces, and building premises. Officials warned that stagnant water serves as breeding sites for mosquitoes and stressed the need for immediate drainage to stop the spread of diseases.

