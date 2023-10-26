 Mumbai News: Child Goes Missing In Train, Kidnapping Case Lodged
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 26, 2023, 10:01 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Child Goes Missing In Train, Kidnapping Case Lodged | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 14-year-old boy went missing on Wednesday from a train while he was commuting, along with his grandmother, on the Vikhroli to Dombivli route. A kidnapping case has been registered at the Kurla railway police station and investigations have begun.

According to the police, the Vikhroli resident Arnav Dolas, who studies in 7th standard at Omkar International School in Manpada, Dombivli East, commutes daily from Vikhroli to Dombivli for school hours.

article-image

As exams were underway, Dolas accompanied by his grandmother, was coming back from the school and they boarded a Dombivli to Vikhroli train. However, as his grandmother alighted at Vikhroli station, she couldn’t find Dolas. After a long search, she later registered a case under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code. 

Senior police inspector Valmik Shardul stated, “The police are examining CCTV footage but haven't found any clue. However, efforts are underway to find the missing child. Dolas lives with his father and grandmother. His mother passed away when he was three years old.”

article-image

