Mumbai News: CGST Superintendent Booked By CBI In DPA Case

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a disproportionate assets case against a Superintendent of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), Navi Mumbai. The agency officials claimed that the officer had allegedly amassed disproportionate assets to the tune of ₹65.82 lakh, which is 61.45% more than his known source of income.

According to the CBI, a complaint was received on January 4 from at the office of Anti-Corruption Branch of the agency, to the effect that B Someshwar Rao, the then Superintendent, Anti Evasion Section, CGST Navi Mumbai Commissionerate, while functioning as public servant, during the period 2013-2022, was in alleged possession of disproportionate assets either in his name or in the name of his family members for which he cannot satisfactorily account for.



“The official has been booked on charges of criminal misconduct and relevant sections wherein if a public servant or any person on his behalf, is in possession or has, at any time during the period of his office, been in possession for which the public servant cannot satisfactorily account, of pecuniary resources or property disproportionate to his known sources of income. The other charges are related to wherein a public servant accepts or obtains or agrees to accept or attempts to obtain for himself or for any other person, any valuable thing without consideration or for a consideration which he knows to be inadequate from any person whom he knows to have been, or to be, or to be likely to be concerned in any proceeding or business transacted or about to be transacted by him, or having any connection with the official functions of himself or of any public servant to whom he is subordinate, or from any person whom he knows to be interested in or related to the person so concerned,” said a CBI official.