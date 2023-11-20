 Mumbai News: Indian Navy Hospital Staff Arrested By CBI For Alleged Bribery In Medical Examination
Mumbai News: Indian Navy Hospital Staff Arrested By CBI For Alleged Bribery In Medical Examination

According to the CBI, a case was registered on complaint against Sanju H Aralikatti and other unknown public servants.

Monday, November 20, 2023, 09:44 PM IST
Representational photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a medical sailor associated with the Indian Navy hospital station (Ashwini Hospital), Colaba on the allegations of bribery, agency officials said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Sanju H Aralikatti. According to the CBI, a case was registered on complaint against Aralikatti and other unknown public servants.

“It was alleged that the accused was demanding undue advantage for getting positive medical reports in the medical examination of the candidates. The medical examination of defence candidates/aspirants who have passed written and physical tests was going on in the hospital,” said a CBI official.

He added, “It was further alleged that the accused demanded undue advantage of Rs 30,000 and directed the complainant to transfer the said bribe through PhonePe bearing his phone number.”

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of several incriminating documents related to the medical examination of defence/army aspirants.

The arrested accused was produced before the competent court and was remanded to police custody till November 22.

Barge P-305: Maritime workers delegation under BJP leader visit Yellow Gate Police
