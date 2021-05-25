Barge P-305: Maritime workers delegation under BJP leader visit Yellow Gate Police

A delegation of All India Maritime Workers Organisation visited Yellow Gate police station with a demand to register a complaint against Afcons Infrastructure and directors including Shapoorji Pallonji for the Barge P-305 tragedy.

The delegation was led by ex-minister and BJP MLA Ashish Shelar that demanded an FIR against the directors of the contractor firm and Shapoorji Pallonji. Shelar alleged attempts were being made to save these people by filing FIR against the captain of the barge who is still untraceable.

“Which minister from the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is trying to save the directors of the firm,” asked Shelar. The delegation comprised Maritime Organisation president Suhas Mate, executive president Amol Jadhav, general secretary Dinanath Jagade and union leader Milind Tulaskar.