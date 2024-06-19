Mumbai News: Central Railway Summer Specials To Ferry 10.89 Lakh Passengers | File Photo

To facilitate easy commute during vacations, the Central Railway has planned 920 summer special trains which are expected to ferry about 10.89 lakh passengers with an occupancy of 111.10%. It has already run 822 summer specials as on June 18, 2024.

These special trains which includes fully air-conditioned specials, unreserved specials and other trains with a combination of AC, Sleeper and General second class coaches have been scheduled to various popular destinations like Danapur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Banaras, Prayagraj, Samastipur, Karim Nagar, Mau, Agartala, Asansol, Thivim, Kochuveli and other places from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus , Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Panvel, Nagpur, Pune and Solapur, a CR release said.

Of the 920 summer specials planned, 353 services are scheduled for Uttar Pradesh, followed by 205 services for Bihar, 84 services for Goa, 36 services to the North East, 74 services within Maharashtra and 168 services to destinations in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Orissa and Rajasthan.

These additional trains have been meticulously planned to connect key destinations across the country, catering to the summer travel rush from the above states.

Planning and running of additional trains is a continuous process for which inputs are taken from all the communication channels 24x7 like media reports, social media platforms, Railway integrated helpline number 139, apart from details of waitlist passengers in PRS system, to assess demand of trains on a particular route. Based on this requirement, number of trains and number of trips are augmented, the release added.