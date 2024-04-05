Mumbai News: Central Railway Sets Benchmark In Combating Ticketless Travel, Tops Revenue Collection Among Railway Zones

Representational pic

Central Railway has emerged as the vanguard in combating ticketless travel, setting an exemplary standard for railway zones across the country. Northern railway is on second spot. During the financial year 2023-2024, Central Railway detected a staggering 46.26 lakh cases of irregular travel, leading to a substantial revenue collection of Rs. 300 crores. This achievement not only surpasses the set revenue target but also establishes Central Railway as the top performer among all zones.

"Mumbai division of CR spearheaded this commendable effort, generating revenue of Rs. 115.29 crore from 20.56 lakh cases of ticketless and irregular travel. Bhusaval division followed suit with revenue of Rs. 66.33 crore from 8.34 lakh cases. Additionally, Nagpur and Solapur divisions, along with Pune division, contributed significantly to the revenue collection, demonstrating a concerted effort across the entire Central Railway network" said an official.

Exceptional Contributions Efforts in Ticket Checking by Central Railway Staffs

What sets Central Railway apart is its meticulous approach to ticket checking. " With 22 dedicated Ticket Checking Staff, including two Women Ticket Examiners, the railway has achieved remarkable individual contributions, with several inspectors surpassing the Rs. 1 crore mark in earnings. Sunil Nainani, a Travelling Ticket Inspector from Mumbai, leads the pack with an impressive Rs. 1.92 crore from 20,117 cases, closely followed by M M Shinde and Dharmendra Kumar. Notably, Rupali Malve and Manisha Chakane, Women Ticket Examiners from Pune, have also made significant contributions, underscoring the inclusive efforts of Central Railway" further added officials.

Comprehensive Ticket Checking Strategy By Central Railway

"Central Railway's success can be attributed to its comprehensive approach to ticket checking. Intensive checks are conducted across suburban, mail express, passenger services, and special trains, ensuring that all passengers adhere to the prescribed ticketing norms. Moreover, senior officers closely monitor revenue loss due to ticketless travel and other irregularities, ensuring accountability and efficiency in the system" said an official adding that by curbing ticketless travel, Central Railway aims to provide a comfortable and seamless experience for all bona fide rail users, reaffirming its commitment to excellence in railway services.