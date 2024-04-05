Central Railway Announces Special Traffic Blocks For Vikhroli ROB Construction: Check Train Schedule Changes And Diversion Details Here

Salman Ansari

Central Railway will operate special traffic power blocks involving UP & DOWN Slow Lines; UP & DOWN Fast Lines and 5th & 6th Lines between Ghatkopar and Bhandup stations for launching of girders for under construction Vikhroli ROB

Check Details Here:

Date of the Block:6/7th April i.e. Saturday/Sunday midnight

Duration of Block: 01:20 am to 04:05 am (02.45 hours)

Traffic Block Section: UP and Down slow lines; UP and Down Fast Lines and 5th & 6th Lines between Kanjur Marg and Ghatkopar

Regulation/Short-Termination of UP Mail/Express trains:

Bhubaneswar-CSMT Exp will be short-terminated at Thane.

Shalimar-LTT will be regulated enroute

Howrah-CSMT Express will be regulated suitably and short-terminated at Dadar.

Visakhapatnam-LTT Express will be regulated at Thane and will arrive destination 20 mins behind scheduled arrival.

Mangaluru-CSMT Express will be regulated at Nilje from and will arrive CSMT 50 mins behind scheduled arrival.

Similarly Gorakhpur-LTT Exp, Hyderabad-CSMT Exp, Gadag-CSMT Exp,Adilabad -CSMT Exp and Shalimar -LTT Exp will also arrive destination 15 to 20 minutes behind schedule during the block period.

Apart from that a pair of CSMT- Thane local train will be Short

Terminated/Originated at/from Kurla during the block period

Date of the Block:07/08th April ie Sunday/Monday midnight.

Duration of Block: 01:20 am to 04:30 am (03.10 hours)

Traffic Block Section: UP and Down slow Lines; UP and Down Fast Lines and 5th & 6th Lines between Kanjur Marg and Ghatkopar

Short-Termination of Suburban trains:

Thane local depart from CSMT at 11.57 pm will run upto Kurla only

CSMT local depart from Thane at 04.00 am will run from Kurla.

Ambernath local depart from CSMT at 05.16 am will run from Thane.

Cancellation of suburban trains

Thane- 4 and Thane -6 local will remain cancelled

Diversion of suburban trains:

Karjat -2 and Ambernath -2 will be diverted on UP Fast line between Mulund & Matunga stations halting at Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla & Sion stations.

Date of the Block: 08/09th April ie Monday/Tuesday midnight

Duration of Block: 01:20 am to 04:30 am (03.10 hours)

Traffic Block Section: UP and Down slow lines; UP and Down Fast Lines and 5th & 6th Lines between Kanjur Marg and Ghatkopar

Diversion of UP Mail/Express trains:

Bhubaneshwar-CSMT Exp, Howrah-CSMT Exp, Mangaluru-CSMT Exp, Hyderabad-CSMT Exp and Gadag-CSMT Exp will be diverted on 6th Line between Thane & Vidyavihar stations.

Date of the Block:09/10th April ie Tuesday/Wednesday mid night

Duration of Block: 01:20 am to 04:30 am (03.10 hours)

Traffic Block Section: UP and Down slow Lines; UP and Down Fast Lines and 5th & 6th Lines between Kanjur Marg and Ghatkopar

Diversion of UP Mail/Express trains:

Shalimar-LTT Exp, Shalimar -LTT Exp Visakhapatnam-LTT Exp and Gorakhpur-LTT Exp will be diverted on UP Fast Line between Thane & Vidyavihar stations.

Date of the Block: 10/11th Aap ie Wednesday/Thursday midnight

Duration of Block: 01:20 am to 04:30 am (03.10 hours)

Traffic Block Section: UP and Down slow lines; UP and Down Fast Lines and 5th & 6th Lines between Kanjur Marg and Ghatkopar

Short-Termination of Suburban trains:

CSMT - Thane local depart from CSMT at 11.57 pm will run upto Kurla only

Thane - CSMT local , Depart from Thane at 04.00 am will originate from Kurla.

Ambernath -CSMT local depart from CSMT at 05.16 am will originate from Thane

Cancellation of suburban trains:

Thane- 4 and Thane -6 local will remain cancelled.

Diversion of suburban trains:

Karjat -2 & Ambernath 2 will be diverted on UP Fast line between Mulund & Matunga stations halting at Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghakopar, Kurla & Sion stations.

Date of the Block:11/12th April (Thursday/Friday Night)

Duration of Block: 01:20 am to 04:30 am (03.10 hours)

Traffic Block Section: UP and Down slow Lines; UP and Down Fast Lines and 5th & 6th Lines between Kanjur Marg and Ghatkopar

Diversion of UP Mail/Express trains:

Bhubaneshwar-CSMT Exp, Howrah-CSMT Exp, Mangaluru-CSMT Exp, Sainagar Shirdi-Dadar Exp, Hyderabad-CSMT Exp

Gadag-CSMT Exp will be diverted on 6th Line between Thane & Vidyavihar stations.