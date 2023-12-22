Mumbai News: Central Railway Introduces 'Restaurant On Wheels' At Lokmanya Tilak Terminus

FPJ

In a bid to elevate passenger experience and explore innovative revenue streams, the Central Railway Mumbai division has started a 'Restaurant on Wheels' at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) on Friday .This pioneering initiative involves repurposing an aging train coach into a dining space, strategically positioned on the front side of LTT near the parking area, capable of accommodating 40 patrons.

Developed under the non-fare revenue scheme of Indian Railways in collaboration with Haldiram, the Coach Restaurant at LTT boasts a seating capacity for 40 patrons and is projected to generate an annual revenue of ₹51 lakhs for the railway.

FPJ

FPJ

FPJ

LTT, a major railway terminus in the city, serves as a central hub for nearly 30 pairs of trains operating daily, witnessing an impressive average footfall of around 70,000 passengers. "The unique dining space aims to enhance the overall passenger experience while contributing significantly to the railway's revenue stream," said an official.

What distinguishes this project is its expansive vision, with railway authorities actively working on a similar venture at Dadar station, expected to be completed in the coming months. "The focus is on identifying stations that either attract tourists or experience substantial foot traffic. Notable locations such as Kalyan, Lonavala, Neral, Igatpuri, Dadar, and Matheran in the Mumbai Division have been earmarked for similar passenger-friendly initiatives," said an official.

This move comes on the heels of a successful introduction in 2021 when a similar facility at CSMT garnered rapid popularity. However, the maiden 'restaurant-on-wheels' had to be temporarily closed due to the ongoing CSMT redevelopment project.

"The railway's commitment to such innovative ventures reflects a forward-thinking approach, promising both an enhanced travel experience for passengers and a boost to non-fare revenue streams," said Dr Shivraj Manaspure, chief public relations officer of CR.