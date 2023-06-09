Mumbai News: Central Railway Generates Over 6,000 Jobs Through Rozgar Melas In Past 8 Months | FPJ

In a significant boost to employment opportunities, Central Railway has successfully generated a substantial number of jobs through the organization of six Rozgar Melas in the past eight months. "The recent recruitment drive has resulted in the selection of 12,050 candidates from across the country for various positions in Central Railway," a CR official said.

"The recruited individuals have been offered positions such as Track Maintainer, Pointsmen, Signalling Department Assistants, Mechanical Department Assistants for coach/wagon examinations, OHE Department Maintainer, Assistant Loco Pilot, Assistant Station Master, Train Guards, Junior Engineers, Technicians, Constables, Draughtsmen, Nurses, and more" the official added.

Rozgar Mela is catalyst to ensure future generation's jobs: CR CPRO

"The Rozgar Mela program, launched by the Government of India, aims to provide job opportunities to the youth and ensure their welfare. This initiative is expected to act as a catalyst for further employment generation, empowering the youth and promoting national development" said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of Central Railway.

"Out of the total 12,050 filled positions, over 9,000 of them are in the essential safety category, addressing the crucial need for ensuring safety within the railway network" said Dr Manaspure.

"7,503 candidates have completed the necessary formalities and will be recruited this month.

Number of positions of each department

The primary safety categories in which a large number of positions have been filled include Track Maintainer (3,816 positions), Pointsmen (1,308 positions), Signalling Department Assistants (544 positions), Mechanical Department Assistants for coach/wagon examinations (749 positions), OHE Department Maintainer (316 positions), Assistant Loco Pilot (356 positions), Assistant Station Master (273 positions), Train Guards (203 positions), Junior Engineer (304 positions), Technicians (323 positions), and more", he further added.

These recruitments have significantly contributed to filling essential safety category positions, addressing the need for ensuring a safe and reliable railway network.

According to CR, successful completion of these Rozgar Melas reflects the commitment of Central Railway and the Government of India to provide employment opportunities and promote the welfare and development of the country's youth. "It is expected that these initiatives will continue to create meaningful job opportunities, empowering the youth and driving national progress" said an official.

Number of candidates hired through each Rozgar Mela:

October 2022 ----1,393 candidates were recruited.

November 2022 Rozgar Mela ------89 candidates were recruited.

January 2023 Rozgar Mela-----429 candidates were recruited.

April 2023 Rozgar Mela----2,532 candidates were recruited.

May 2023 Rozgar Mela----104 candidates were recruited.

June 2023 Rozgar Mela---- 7503 candidates were recruited.

Division wise vacancies filled through above six Rozgar Melas

Mumbai Division---- 3,404 vacancies filled.

Bhusawal Division-----2,818 vacancies filled.

Nagpur Division-----1,758 vacancies filled.

Solapur Division----- 1,252 vacancies filled.

Pune Division-----832 vacancies filled.

Matunga Workshop-----206 vacancies filled.

Parel Workshop------ 51 vacancies filled.