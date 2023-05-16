No corruption & nepotism in recruitment system, 4.5 crore people get jobs: PM Modi at Rozgar Mela

PM Modi at Rozgar Mela | Twitter/@DilipGhoshBJP

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Rozgar Mela on Tuesday asserted the changes made by the BJP government in the recruitment system.

The PM said that he have ended the possibility of corruption and nepotism in the government exam as he gave away appointment letters to over 71,000 people.

From applying for government jobs to the announcement of results, the entire process has been made online, he said while elaborating on employment opportunities and infrastructure development ushered in by the BJP dispensation at the Centre in the last nine years.

PM Modi cited EPFO net payroll figures to say that over 4.5 crore people got jobs since 2018-19 as formal employment has been growing.

FDI and the country's record export have been creating employment opportunities in every corner of India, he said, noting that the nature of jobs has also been changing with his government constantly supporting the emerging sectors.

The country has seen a revolution in the start-up sector and their numbers have risen to nearly a lakh from a few hundred before 2014, the year the BJP came to power at the Centre, he said, adding that they are estimated to have provided a minimum 10 lakh jobs.

Rozgar Melas by the governments at the Centre and BJP-ruled states show their commitment towards the youth, he said, asserting that it has prioritised the recruitment process in the last nine years by making it faster, transparent and unbiased.

"The possibility of corruption and nepotism in recruitment for government jobs has now ended," Modi said. Interviews for Group C and Group D have also been abolished, the PM added.

Highlighting the difficulties faced in the recruitment process earlier, he said the Staff Selection Board (SSB) used to take 15-18 months for new recruitment while it takes only six to eight months now.

During the last nine years, government policies have been made keeping in mind the employment possibilities. Initiatives in the fields of modern infrastructure, rural push or expansion of the basic needs of life, every policy of the Government of India is creating new opportunities for the youth, he said.

Modi told the new employees that the government has spent about Rs 34 lakh crore on capital expenditure and on basic facilities, noting that Rs 10 lakh crore was allocated for this in this year's budget.

This amount is resulting in modern infrastructure like new highways, airports, new rail routes and bridges among others and is creating new jobs in the country, he said.

He also said that the number of universities has grown to 1,100 from around 720 in 2014 while there are now 700 medical colleges against 400 earlier.

