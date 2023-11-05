Mumbai News: Central Railway Enhances Safety At Khadavli Station With Signal Gantry Relocation

FPJ

In a move to improve the visibility for both motormen and Loco Pilots, Central Railway's Mumbai division has shifted the main line starter signal at Khadavli station to a newly installed gantry. "This strategic relocation aims to improve the signal's visibility, aiding in the better recognition of signals and, most importantly, enhancing safety for passengers," said an official.

'Decision prompted by presence of sharp curvature'

"The decision to shift the signal to the gantry was prompted by the presence of a sharp curvature in the section, making it imperative to enhance signal visibility for train operators," said Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR . "Central Railways remains unwavering in its commitment to gradually improve passenger safety" he said.

Central Railway follows a strict safety protocol. For the safe operation of trains, all signals are inspected and approved by a Sighting Committee, consisting of a Signal Inspector, Loco Inspector, and Traffic Inspector regularly. This committee ensures that the signals are visible, comprehensible, and responsive to train operators. Any new signals introduced in the section must receive approval from the sighting committee before becoming functional.

'Signal sighting assessment is a crucial practice'

"Signal sighting assessment is a crucial practice in the rail industry, and it confirms that train operators can reliably read, interpret, and respond to the signal aspects and indications displayed along the railway lines," said an official of Central Railway . "By implementing these measures, Central Railway is taking vital steps to ensure the safety of its passengers and the efficient operation of trains in the Mumbai division" he said.

