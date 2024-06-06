Mumbai News: Central Railway Adds New Toilet Block At Byculla Station

Byculla Station |

Central Railway has added a new toilet block at Byculla station on platform no 1 (CSMT end) for the convenience of the railway commuters on June 3, 2024. This facility comprising of nine urinals, two toilets and one toilet for Divyangjan for gents apart from five toilets and one toilet for divyang ladies is part of several upgradation works under the Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme at Byculla.

Two more toilets under this scheme, one on platform no 1 (Kalyan end) and the other on platform no 4 (CSMT end) are almost ready and will be opened for public use shortly, a CR release said adding, these toilets are connected to the Sewage Treatment Plant and will be maintained by the D Mart Foundation for the period of five years under CSR.

Read Also Mumbai: Central Railway Organises Cleanliness Drive At Byculla Railway Station

Central Railway General Manager, Ram Karan Yadav inspected and reviewed this facility along with other amenities at Byculla. He was accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager, Rajnish Kumar Goyal and other senior officials.