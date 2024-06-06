 Mumbai News: Central Railway Adds New Toilet Block At Byculla Station
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Central Railway Adds New Toilet Block At Byculla Station

Mumbai News: Central Railway Adds New Toilet Block At Byculla Station

Central Railway General Manager, Ram Karan Yadav inspected and reviewed this facility along with other amenities at Byculla.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 06, 2024, 06:46 PM IST
article-image
Byculla Station |

Central Railway has added a new toilet block at Byculla station on platform no 1 (CSMT end) for the convenience of the railway commuters on June 3, 2024. This facility comprising of nine urinals, two toilets and one toilet for Divyangjan for gents apart from five toilets and one toilet for divyang ladies is part of several upgradation works under the Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme at Byculla.

Read Also
General Manager, Central Railway and President CRWWO visit Central Railway Hospital, Byculla on...
article-image

Two more toilets under this scheme, one on platform no 1 (Kalyan end) and the other on platform no 4 (CSMT end) are almost ready and will be opened for public use shortly, a CR release said adding, these toilets are connected to the Sewage Treatment Plant and will be maintained by the D Mart Foundation for the period of five years under CSR.

Read Also
Mumbai: Central Railway Organises Cleanliness Drive At Byculla Railway Station
article-image

Central Railway General Manager, Ram Karan Yadav inspected and reviewed this facility along with other amenities at Byculla. He was accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager, Rajnish Kumar Goyal and other senior officials.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Real Estate Firm Director Buys Sea-Facing Luxury Apartment In Worli For ₹97.40 Crore

Mumbai: Real Estate Firm Director Buys Sea-Facing Luxury Apartment In Worli For ₹97.40 Crore

Mumbai News: Central Railway Adds New Toilet Block At Byculla Station

Mumbai News: Central Railway Adds New Toilet Block At Byculla Station

Mira-Bhayandar: BMC Staffer Among With 13 Others Caught Gambling In Kashimira Bar

Mira-Bhayandar: BMC Staffer Among With 13 Others Caught Gambling In Kashimira Bar

Mira-Bhayandar: Hawker Mounts Brutal Assault On 55-Year-Old Society Chairman For Denying NOC, Case...

Mira-Bhayandar: Hawker Mounts Brutal Assault On 55-Year-Old Society Chairman For Denying NOC, Case...

‘Moye Moye Ye Na Hoye’: Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Rubbishes Reports Of Uddhav Thackeray's...

‘Moye Moye Ye Na Hoye’: Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Rubbishes Reports Of Uddhav Thackeray's...