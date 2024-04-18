Mumbai News: Central Home Ministry Official Loses ₹79,000 After Complaining About Cooler on X

Representative photo

The police are on the lookout for an unknown scammer for using a unique modus-operandi to trap victims. A Central Home Ministry official had recently booked a product online through an online e-commerce website and since the product delivered was not as per his requirement, the victim raised his concern on X (formerly Twitter). However, it was a scammer who responded to the victim's tweet and on the pretext of resolving the victim's query, induced the victim to click a phishing link and siphoned money from his credit card.

Victim Falls Prey To Phishing Scam After Unsatisfactory Product Delivery

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Bhiwandi. On March 13 the victim had placed an online order for a Cooler from the online platform of an e-commerce company and had made the payment for that order through his credit card. However, the product the victim had received was not according to his requirement so he filed an online complaint online on the app of the e-commerce company.

Read Also Mumbai News: Man From Jamtara Arrested For Bank Fraud Schemes Involving ICICI Bank Impersonation

But since they did not redress his complaint he raised an online complaint on the company's twitter handle from his twitter handle. On April 11 an unknown person called the victim on his mobile and claimed that he is a senior customer executive of the e-commerce company. The said person told the victim to follow his instructions and shared a phishing link with him and asked him to place an order through the said link.

Fraudulent Online Transaction Leaves Him Duped And Filing Police Complaint

Once the victim followed his instruction he received five transaction alert messages informing that Rs 79000 from his credit card. The victim then realised that he had been duped and lodged a complaint with the police last week. The police has registered a case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.