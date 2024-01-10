 Mumbai News: Case Filed Against Individual For Defaming Image Of Radhe Maa
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Case Filed Against Individual For Defaming Image Of Radhe Maa

Mumbai News: Case Filed Against Individual For Defaming Image Of Radhe Maa

According to the police report, Vipin Ahuja (41) a legal manager at Global advertisement company, handles Radhe Maa's legal matters and resides in Gorai-2 in Borivali West.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
Radhe Maa | PTI

Mumbai: A case was filed against an unidentified individual for allegedly defaming Radhe Maa. Radhe Maa's legal manager, Vipin Ahuja, filed a case under sections 294 (obscene act and songs), and 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act at Borivali police station on January 9.

According to the police report, Vipin Ahuja (41) a legal manager at Global advertisement company, handles Radhe Maa's legal matters and resides in Gorai-2 in Borivali West. He has been a follower as well of Radhe Maa for 20 to 22 years.

On January 3, he noticed that a Facebook profile registered under the name 'Prem Chand' had posted a nude woman's photo, with Radhe Maa's photo as the profile picture. Additionally, other obscene photos are on the same account. In the FIR, the legal manager stated, "Someone is defaming the image of Radhe Maa. The accused's intent behind this was to defame Radhe Maa," leading him to file the case.

Read Also
Radhe Maa distributed free rations to the needy
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nearly 39% Of Teen Girls In Rural Maharashtra Found Pre-Diabetic: Study

Nearly 39% Of Teen Girls In Rural Maharashtra Found Pre-Diabetic: Study

Mumbai News: Fake CBI Officer Who Duped Rakesh Roshan Gets 3-Yr Jail

Mumbai News: Fake CBI Officer Who Duped Rakesh Roshan Gets 3-Yr Jail

Mumbai News: Case Filed Against Individual For Defaming Image Of Radhe Maa

Mumbai News: Case Filed Against Individual For Defaming Image Of Radhe Maa

Mumbai News: BMC To Procure 1.25 Lakh Garbage Bins For ₹8 Crore For Dry & Wet Waste Segregation In...

Mumbai News: BMC To Procure 1.25 Lakh Garbage Bins For ₹8 Crore For Dry & Wet Waste Segregation In...

Mumbai News: Crime Branch Sleuths Arrest 2 For Brandishing Pistol, Molesting Girl At Andheri Hotel...

Mumbai News: Crime Branch Sleuths Arrest 2 For Brandishing Pistol, Molesting Girl At Andheri Hotel...