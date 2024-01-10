Mumbai News: Case Filed Against Individual For Defaming Image Of Radhe Maa

Radhe Maa | PTI

Mumbai: A case was filed against an unidentified individual for allegedly defaming Radhe Maa. Radhe Maa's legal manager, Vipin Ahuja, filed a case under sections 294 (obscene act and songs), and 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act at Borivali police station on January 9.

According to the police report, Vipin Ahuja (41) a legal manager at Global advertisement company, handles Radhe Maa's legal matters and resides in Gorai-2 in Borivali West. He has been a follower as well of Radhe Maa for 20 to 22 years.

On January 3, he noticed that a Facebook profile registered under the name 'Prem Chand' had posted a nude woman's photo, with Radhe Maa's photo as the profile picture. Additionally, other obscene photos are on the same account. In the FIR, the legal manager stated, "Someone is defaming the image of Radhe Maa. The accused's intent behind this was to defame Radhe Maa," leading him to file the case.