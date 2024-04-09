 Mumbai News: Byculla Police Files FIR Against Four In Multi-Crore Fishing Boat Contract Fraud Case
Police have registered an FIR under sections 420, 406 and 34 of the IPC against the respective directors and representatives of MCML company

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 09, 2024, 12:29 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Byculla Police has registered an FIR in connection with fraud worth crores of rupees against four people of a company that had taken a contract for fishing and had absconded with the money given for the order to make boats.

Details Of SKSL Director's Alleged Scam

According to the information received from Byculla police, the complainant Ajay Gulab Bhai Kundaliya is the director of a company called SKSL which operates boats in the sea. By showing this, he had received a fishing tender from the Maharashtra government. For which the order to build the boat was given to M/s Mar Silao Maritime Pvt. Ltd. (MCML). MCML company held a meeting with the directors of SKSL and took the order to build a 14.49 meter long and 04.01 meter wide petrol boat with a speed of 22 nautical miles per hour. It was decided to build and deliver it for a total cost of Rs. 3.7 crore.

The accused had told the complainant to keep giving them money as the boat gets built. The operators gave them Rs 1.90 crore. The accused used to show the complainant the photo of the boat and say that the boat is being built and took the money. But when the complainant went to see the boat in person in Kochi, he saw that none of his boats had been built. After which he complained about the matter to Byculla Police Station.

Police Registers FIR Under Various Sections Of IPC

Police have registered an FIR under sections 420, 406 and 34 of the IPC against the respective directors and representatives of MCML company, Jaichandra Sonu and Sailaja Kumari Lakshmi, Prasanna Sivanandan and Pradeep Menon.

An officer of Byculla police said that the accused had told the complainant that their company is in Dubai where boat manufacturing work is going on. They will deliver the boat here. But after some time, the accused informed that their company has moved to Kochi. When the complainant's company went to Kochi and saw it, they did not see anything there. The accused had told the complainant that they also make boats for the Navy.

