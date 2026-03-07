Mumbai News: BSE Seeks Land From MMRDA To Expand Operations In Bandra Kurla Complex

Bombay Stock Exchange officials meet MMRDA Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee to discuss land allotment for expanding operations in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex | X - @MMRDAOfficial

Mumbai, March 7: In a growing demand for office space in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has approached the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), seeking allotment of land to expand its operational footprint in Mumbai.

BSE officials meet MMRDA commissioner

BSE’s Managing Director & CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy, along with Chief Regulatory Officer Kamala Kantharaj, met Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Commissioner, MMRDA, to discuss the identification of a suitable land parcel for the proposed expansion.

Move follows recent NSE expansion in BKC

The development follows the recent expansion of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in BKC.

In recent years, the Bandra Kurla Complex has witnessed strong interest from leading financial institutions, multinational corporations, and global investment firms looking to establish their presence in the district.

This growing demand underscores BKC’s strategic location, robust infrastructure, and its evolution as the epicentre of India’s financial ecosystem.

MMRDA to identify suitable land parcel

As per the MMRDA, it is looking forward to working closely with BSE to identify a suitable land parcel and finalise its allocation. The expansion is expected to further strengthen Mumbai’s stature as India’s financial capital while boosting commercial and institutional growth in BKC.

